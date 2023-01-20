 Asus Zenfone 3s Max Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone 3s Max

    Asus Zenfone 3s Max is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 3s Max from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 3s Max now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Asus Zenfone 3s Max Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 28 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 28 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 175 grams
    • 73.7 mm
    • 149.5 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.5 %
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • February 7, 2017 (Official)
    • Asus
    • No
    • Zenfone 3s Max ZC521TL
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • Zen UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • 28 nm
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Asus Zenfone 3s Max