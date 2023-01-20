Asus Zenfone 3s Max Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max Asus Zenfone 3s Max is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 3s Max from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 3s Max now with free delivery.