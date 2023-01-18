 Asus Zenfone 4 A450cg Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone 4 A450CG

    Asus Zenfone 4 A450CG is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Asus Zenfone 4 A450cg Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 255 Hours(3G) / Up to 289 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 1750 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 255 Hours(3G) / Up to 289 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13.8 Hours(3G) / Up to 27.4 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13.8 Hours(3G) / Up to 27.4 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 11.3 mm
    • 136.8 mm
    • 133 grams
    • Black, Blue, Red, White
    • 67.9 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 59.96 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 24, 2014 (Official)
    • Zenfone 4 A450CG
    • Asus
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    • Intel Atom Z2520
    • 1 GB
    • LPDDR2
    • PowerVR SGX 544MP2
    • LPDDR2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Asus Zenfone 4 A450cg FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 4 A450Cg in India?

    Asus Zenfone 4 A450Cg price in India at 6,007 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Intel Atom Z2520; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 4 A450Cg?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 4 A450Cg?

    How long does the Asus Zenfone 4 A450Cg last?

    What is the Asus Zenfone 4 A450Cg Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone 4 A450Cg Waterproof?

    View More

    Asus Zenfone 4 A450cg