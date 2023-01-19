 Asus Zenfone 4 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Asus Phones Asus Zenfone 4

    Asus Zenfone 4

    Asus Zenfone 4 is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 4 from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20262/heroimage/asus-zenfone-4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20262/images/Design/asus-zenfone-4-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20262/images/Design/asus-zenfone-4-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20262/images/Design/asus-zenfone-4-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20262/images/Design/asus-zenfone-4-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1600 mAh
    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    5 MP
    1600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,301 M.R.P. ₹10,999
    Buy Now

    Asus Zenfone 4 Price in India

    Asus Zenfone 4 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Asus Zenfone 4 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Asus Zenfone 4 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Asus Zenfone 4 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Asus Zenfone 4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1600 mAh
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 1600 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 124.4 mm
    • 12.3 mm
    • 61.4 mm
    • 120 grams
    • Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • TFT
    • 59.62 %
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Asus Zenfone 4 A400CG
    • No
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Asus
    • July 14, 2014 (Official)
    • Zenfone 4
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 544MP2
    • 32 bit
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom
    • Intel Atom Z2520
    • LPDDR2
    • 1 GB
    • LPDDR2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Asus Zenfone 4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 4 in India?

    Asus Zenfone 4 price in India at 6,090 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Intel Atom Z2520; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 4?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 4?

    What is the Asus Zenfone 4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone 4 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Asus Zenfone 4