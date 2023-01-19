Asus Zenfone 4 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Asus Zenfone 4 Asus Zenfone 4 is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 4 from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 4 now with free delivery.