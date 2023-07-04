Asus Zenfone C Zc451cg Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom Processor , 2100 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG now with free delivery.