 Asus Zenfone C Zc451cg Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG

Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom Processor , 2100 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹5,999
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom
5 MP
0.3 MP
2100 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG Price in India

Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Asus Zenfone C ZC451CG is Rs.5,589 on amazon.in.

Asus Zenfone C Zc451cg Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.3 MP
  • 2100 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Battery
  • 2100 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 149 grams
  • 136.5 mm
  • 67 mm
  • Black
  • 10.9 mm
Display
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 61 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 218 ppi
General
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
  • Zenfone C ZC451CG
  • Zen UI
  • Asus
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • February 11, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Micro
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 1 GB
  • PowerVR SGX 544MP2
  • 32 bit
  • Intel Atom Z2520
  • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • 8 GB
Asus Zenfone C Zc451cg FAQs

What is the price of the Asus Zenfone C Zc451Cg in India?

Asus Zenfone C Zc451Cg price in India at 6,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Intel Atom Z2520; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone C Zc451Cg?

How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone C Zc451Cg?

What is the Asus Zenfone C Zc451Cg Battery Capacity?

Is Asus Zenfone C Zc451Cg Waterproof?

    Asus Zenfone C Zc451cg