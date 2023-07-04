Asus Zenfone Go 5.0 Lte T500 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Asus Zenfone Go 5 0 LTE T500 Asus Zenfone Go 5 0 LTE T500 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Go 5 0 LTE T500 from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Go 5 0 LTE T500 now with free delivery.