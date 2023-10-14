 Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2gb Ram Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB RAM

Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB RAM is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_FrontCamera_5MP
AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_RAM_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P28361/heroimage/asus-zenfone-max-2016-%282gb-ram%29-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P28361/heroimage/asus-zenfone-max-2016-%282gb-ram%29-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_4
1/10 AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
2/10 AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_FrontCamera_5MP"
3/10 AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_RAM_2GB"
4/10 AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_3"
View all Images 5/10 AsusZenfoneMax20162GBRAM_4"
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
13 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB RAM in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB RAM in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB RAM base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Orange.

Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2GB RAM

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Orange
amazon
Out of Stock

Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 37 Hours(3G)
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
Design
  • 202 grams Below
  • Black, Blue, Orange
  • 10.5 mm
  • 156 mm
  • 77.5 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 68.82 %
  • 267 ppi
  • IPS LED
General
  • Zen UI
  • May 23, 2016 (Official)
  • Asus
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
  • 2 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 405
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2Gb Ram in India?

Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2Gb Ram price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2Gb Ram?

What is the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Icon
    Asus Zenfone Max 2016 2gb Ram