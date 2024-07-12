 Cmf Phone 1 8gb Ram - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
CMFPhone18GBRAM_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
CMFPhone18GBRAM_FrontCamera_16MP
CMFPhone18GBRAM_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40014/heroimage/163462-v1-cmf-phone-1-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CMFPhone18GBRAM_3
Release date : 12 Jul 2024

CMF Phone 1 8GB RAM

CMF Phone 1 8GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on CMF Phone 1 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy CMF Phone 1 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
Black Blue Orange Light Green
128 GB
CMF Phone 1 8GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the CMF Phone 1 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 21,999. This is the CMF Phone 1 8GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Orange and Light Green.

Infinix Note 40 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Obsidian Black, Titan Gold
41% OFF
₹17,650 ₹29,990
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 1 8gb Ram Infinix Note 40 5g

OPPO A3 Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Moonlight Purple, Starry Black
14% OFF
₹17,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 1 8gb Ram Oppo A3 Pro

OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Midnight Navy, Dusk Pink
15% OFF
₹27,999 ₹32,999
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 1 8gb Ram Oppo F27 Pro Plus

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver
26% OFF
₹23,700 ₹31,999
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 1 8gb Ram Infinix Gt 20 Pro 5g
Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Cmf Phone 1 8gb Ram Latest Update

Cmf Phone 1 8gb Ram Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W: 50 % in 20 minutes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic, Vegan Leather

  • Width

    77 mm

  • Weight

    197 grams Below

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Orange, Light Green

  • Thickness

    8.0 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Height

    164 mm

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.06 %

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Launch Date

    July 12, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Nothing OS

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    CMF

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • OIS

    No

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, IMX882, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Video Recording Features

    Video HDR Action Mode

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 7  /  10
8 8 4 8 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
8 8 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

iPhone 14 price drops on Flipkart: Know about this amazing exchange offer

Aug 05, 2024

iPhone 15 gets 11% percent discount on Amazon: Check out bank and exchange offers

Aug 03, 2024

Oppo K12x 5G goes on sale in India: Check discounts and EMI offers on Flipkart

Aug 02, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 launched: 8 things to know about the mid-range smartphone

Aug 02, 2024

iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank offers

Aug 02, 2024
Last updated date: 24 July 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹117,999 ₹144,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999 ₹119,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50

  • Jungle Green
  • 8 GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Vivo V40

  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,999
Check Details

Nothing Phone 2a Plus 12GB RAM

  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹29,999
Check Details

OPPO K12x

  • Midnight Violet
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 9A

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹49,990
Check Details

Motorola Razr Plus 2023

  • Viva Magenta
  • 8 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

Vivo Y35s

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,990
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy A76

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹41,990
Check Details
    Cmf Phone 1 8gb Ram
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender