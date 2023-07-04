 Elephone U3h Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Elephone U3H

Elephone U3H is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,998 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Elephone U3H from HT Tech. Buy Elephone U3H now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹13,998
256 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
48 MP + 5 MP
24 MP
3500 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 11,990 M.R.P. ₹24,999
Elephone U3H Price in India

Elephone U3H price in India starts at Rs.13,998. The lowest price of Elephone U3H is Rs.11,990 on amazon.in.

Elephone U3h Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 24 MP
  • 48 MP + 5 MP
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 3500 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 3500 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 24 MP, Primary Camera
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation
Display
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • AMOLED
  • 337 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • U3H
  • Elephone
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Yes
  • November 1, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio P70
  • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • 12 nm
  • 8 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 48 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Elephone U3h