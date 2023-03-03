    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more

    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Amazon is giving away games such as Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons, Faraway 3 and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 17:19 IST
    Grab 7 free games in March with Amazon Prime Gaming. (Amazon Prime Gaming)

    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Everyone enjoys free games, and if you're an enthusiastic gamer, you likely keep an eye out for game giveaways by platforms such as Epic Games Store, GOG, Steam, and others. Amazon has its own gaming service called Amazon Prime Gaming, which was quietly launched just before Christmas and offered some excellent deals, and although it was not available in India initially, it is available worldwide now.

    Like other platforms such as GOG and Epic Games, Amazon Prime Gaming also gives away a few games every month, albeit to its members. Like the PlayStation Plus subscription, you need to have a subscription to claim the free games on Amazon Prime Gaming.

    For the month of March, Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away as many as 7 games to its subscribers. Players should note that the giveaway period is limited, and you need to add the game to your library before the giveaway period ends to keep it forever.

    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023

    1. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - 3 March

    2. Adios - 9 March

    3. I am Fish - 9 March

    4. Faraway 3: Arctic Escape - 16 March

    5. Book of Demons - 23 March

    6. Peaky Blinders: Mastermind - 23 March

    7. City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector's Edition - 30 March

    How to grab Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games

    To play free games given away every month, you will need a subscription to the service, of which Amazon Prime Video provides monthly, quarterly and yearly subscriptions to choose from. The only way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get the Amazon Prime, Prime Video, Amazon Music subscription and Amazon Prime Gaming, all combined with this plan.

    Along with access to free games every month, players also get weapons, characters, skins, boosts, upgrades, and more to help them level up and advance in the game.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 17:17 IST
