Icon
Home Gaming News Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now

Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now

Epic Games Store has announced today’s free game and it is a major title! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free as part of the Epic Games Holiday Sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 14 2023, 17:21 IST
Icon
5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
Destiny 2
1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
image caption
2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
image caption
4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
Destiny 2
icon View all Images
Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free on the Epic Games Store. Know how. (Epic Games Store)

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is back with another batch of exciting games set to be given away. The platform gave away some big games for free last year including Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, and Horizon Chase Turbo. Now, with Christmas approaching, the Holiday Sale is back! You can grab games with heavy discounts right now as part of the Holiday Sale on the Epic Games Store. And that's not all. The store is also giving away 17 games absolutely free to spread joy and cheer during this holiday season. That's right! As part of its free giveaway leading up to the New Year, Epic Games will be offering one free game daily. The giveaway began yesterday, December 13, and you can grab other free games thereafter.

Players should note that the giveaway period is limited and you need to add the game to your library on the given day. After that, it is yours to keep forever. "When you claim a free game, it's yours to keep - even after the game is no longer available to new customers for free," Epic Store says.

Today's free game on the Epic Games Store is a major title and a predecessor to one of the biggest online games of recent years. It is Destiny 2: Legacy Collection.

Today's free game on Epic Games Store – Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an action massively multiplayer online (MMO) game that has been developed by Bungie. It is the successor to 2014's Destiny. In the game, players need to create their guardians and embark on a cinematic story in an evolving universe filled with a variety of co-op missions and PvP modes.

But it is not just Destiny 2 that the Epic Games Store is giving away. It will also include the Legacy Collection which includes The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. Players will be able to enjoy three campaigns, unlock 37 Exotic weapons, 15 Exotic pieces of armor, and the power of Stasis, allowing them to lock down and control the battlefield.

Usually, the game costs Rs. 2939 in India to purchase, but it is available now absolutely free for the next 24 hours. You will be able to add it to your library for free till 9:30 PM IST / 11am ET / 4 pm GMT on December 20 on Epic Store. After that, another free mystery game will be revealed.

So, head over to the Epic Games Store and grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Dec, 17:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon