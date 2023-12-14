Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is back with another batch of exciting games set to be given away. The platform gave away some big games for free last year including Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, and Horizon Chase Turbo. Now, with Christmas approaching, the Holiday Sale is back! You can grab games with heavy discounts right now as part of the Holiday Sale on the Epic Games Store. And that's not all. The store is also giving away 17 games absolutely free to spread joy and cheer during this holiday season. That's right! As part of its free giveaway leading up to the New Year, Epic Games will be offering one free game daily. The giveaway began yesterday, December 13, and you can grab other free games thereafter.

Players should note that the giveaway period is limited and you need to add the game to your library on the given day. After that, it is yours to keep forever. "When you claim a free game, it's yours to keep - even after the game is no longer available to new customers for free," Epic Store says.

Today's free game on the Epic Games Store is a major title and a predecessor to one of the biggest online games of recent years. It is Destiny 2: Legacy Collection.

Today's free game on Epic Games Store – Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an action massively multiplayer online (MMO) game that has been developed by Bungie. It is the successor to 2014's Destiny. In the game, players need to create their guardians and embark on a cinematic story in an evolving universe filled with a variety of co-op missions and PvP modes.

But it is not just Destiny 2 that the Epic Games Store is giving away. It will also include the Legacy Collection which includes The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. Players will be able to enjoy three campaigns, unlock 37 Exotic weapons, 15 Exotic pieces of armor, and the power of Stasis, allowing them to lock down and control the battlefield.

Usually, the game costs Rs. 2939 in India to purchase, but it is available now absolutely free for the next 24 hours. You will be able to add it to your library for free till 9:30 PM IST / 11am ET / 4 pm GMT on December 20 on Epic Store. After that, another free mystery game will be revealed.

So, head over to the Epic Games Store and grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free now!