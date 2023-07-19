Home Gaming News Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

Lenovo and Esports have collaborated with for a survey on Indian gamers and their habits. Check out the findings.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 17:21 IST
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports. (Pixabay)
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports. (Pixabay)

Lenovo in collaboration with The Esports Club (TEC) a global Esports company has revealed shocking findings in their recent survey about the gaming habits of Indian gamers. The survey provides great insight into the ever-changing gaming environment. This survey provides the audience with a realistic picture of the gaming industry. It was conducted in over 70 cities in India and over 18000 people took part and responded to the survey.

It not only highlights the Indian gaming industry, but also how high-end premium devices play a crucial role in providing a comfortable and immersive gaming experience.

Survey findings

The survey revealed that the gaming industry in India has a larger percentage of young players. It says this amounts to 89% of Indian gamers being less than 24 years old while the global average gamer is 35 years old. It also noted that the larger audience of Indian gamers are currently pursuing their education and over 66% of their parents are supporting their interest. This clearly shows the drastic shift in the growing mentality of Indian parents towards gaming.

The finding also shows that Indians have surpassed traditional leisure activities and are increasingly trying their hands at gaming as a source of entertainment. As per the survey, 60% of respondents are casually playing with their friends, utilizing esports platforms to connect.

With easy access to high-speed internet and high-tech gaming devices, and high-end machines, over 94% of the respondents prefer to game from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, 82% of the surveyed group is immersed in esports.

The study also shed light on social media. A huge proportion of people have their digital presence on social media platforms. As many as 99% of gamers actively engage on Instagram and more than half of them use Snapchat.

This survey provides valuable knowledge to the gaming industry as well as the tech industry on how to evolve with the growing gaming landscape.

Vamsi Krishna, Founder of The Esports Club says, "It (survey) has helped us identify the diverse gaming classifications and lifestyles, enabling us to build targeted strategies to better serve their needs. It provides valuable guidance for brands like Lenovo and The Esports Club to create tailored experiences and products."

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 17:21 IST
