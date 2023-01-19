 Lenovo A7 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo A7

    Lenovo A7

    Lenovo A7 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A7 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34769/heroimage/138236-v2-lenovo-a7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34769/images/Design/138236-v2-lenovo-a7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34769/images/Design/138236-v2-lenovo-a7-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,990
    32 GB
    6.09 inches (15.47 cm)
    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo A7 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.09 inches (15.47 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 19.5:9
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Lenovo
    • A7
    • Yes
    • September 10, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Unisoc SC9863
    • PowerVR GE8322
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Lenovo A7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A7 in India?

    Lenovo A7 price in India at 6,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A7?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A7?

    What is the Lenovo A7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A7 Waterproof?

    Lenovo A7