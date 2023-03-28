 Lenovo A5 32gb Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Lenovo A5 32GB

Lenovo A5 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A5 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A5 32GB now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

3
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹7,999
32 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
₹ 6,999 M.R.P. ₹9,900
Lenovo A5 32gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.2
  • Fixed Focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 146.8 mm
  • 9.8 mm
  • Black, Fine Gold
  • 70.8 mm
  • 160 grams
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • 73.75 %
  • 18:9
  • 295 ppi
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
General
  • Lenovo
  • Yes
  • A5 32GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • November 1, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6739
  • PowerVR GE8100
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
Lenovo A5 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Lenovo A5 32Gb in India?

Lenovo A5 32Gb price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A5 32Gb?

How many colors are available in Lenovo A5 32Gb?

What is the Lenovo A5 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Lenovo A5 32Gb Waterproof?

    Lenovo A5 32gb