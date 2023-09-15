Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more

Garena Free Fire players have had a reason to rejoice lately as the game is expected to make a comeback in India in the form of Free Fire India. For the unaware, Garena Free Fire, along with 54 other China-linked apps, was banned by the Government of India on the morning of February 14, 2022. However, the ban was recently lifted, and the game is expected to arrive soon. Despite the unavailability of Garena Free Fire, its enhanced version, Garena Free Fire MAX, is free to play in India. It includes more advanced effects, animations, and graphics to enhance the overall user experience without compromising gameplay. However, it needs vastly superior resources on the gadgets being used to play the game. It is a more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, but identical in terms of gameplay, and has become more popular, especially since the ban of Garena Free Fire in India.

Now, the Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX is finally here! As part of it, players can get their hands on amazing items such as a King Mummy outfit, an Emerald Power Scythe, and more! Here's how.

What is the Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX?

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX roll out a series of events and campaigns on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. In the game, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda.

Weekly Agenda rewards

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX, players can get their hands on in-game items such as the King Mummy outfit, the Emerald Power Scythe, Pharaoh's Fury, and Pharaoh's Wings. Moreover, the faded wheel is also set to go live soon which will bring new rewards, while players can also grab the Muralla de Victoria gloo wall through the FreeFirexAmerica event.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram account of Garena Free Fire America posted, “The Weekly Agenda is here! The Pharaoh's curse has fallen upon Bermuda! Unleash your power with the King Mummy outfit, the Scythe - Emerald Power, and the weapons: Pharaoh's Fury and Pharaoh's Wings.”

So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then hurry up and start playing to get your hands on these exciting Weekly Agenda rewards!