Home Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more

Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more

The Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX has been announced and players can grab the King Mummy outfit, the Emerald Power Scythe, and more rewards for a limited time! Check out what’s on offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 06:58 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Grab King Mummy outfit, the Emerald Power Scythe in Garena Free Fire MAX. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire players have had a reason to rejoice lately as the game is expected to make a comeback in India in the form of Free Fire India. For the unaware, Garena Free Fire, along with 54 other China-linked apps, was banned by the Government of India on the morning of February 14, 2022. However, the ban was recently lifted, and the game is expected to arrive soon. Despite the unavailability of Garena Free Fire, its enhanced version, Garena Free Fire MAX, is free to play in India. It includes more advanced effects, animations, and graphics to enhance the overall user experience without compromising gameplay. However, it needs vastly superior resources on the gadgets being used to play the game. It is a more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, but identical in terms of gameplay, and has become more popular, especially since the ban of Garena Free Fire in India.

Now, the Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX is finally here! As part of it, players can get their hands on amazing items such as a King Mummy outfit, an Emerald Power Scythe, and more! Here's how.

What is the Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX?

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX roll out a series of events and campaigns on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. In the game, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda.

Weekly Agenda rewards

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX, players can get their hands on in-game items such as the King Mummy outfit, the Emerald Power Scythe, Pharaoh's Fury, and Pharaoh's Wings. Moreover, the faded wheel is also set to go live soon which will bring new rewards, while players can also grab the Muralla de Victoria gloo wall through the FreeFirexAmerica event.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram account of Garena Free Fire America posted, “The Weekly Agenda is here! The Pharaoh's curse has fallen upon Bermuda! Unleash your power with the King Mummy outfit, the Scythe - Emerald Power, and the weapons: Pharaoh's Fury and Pharaoh's Wings.”

So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then hurry up and start playing to get your hands on these exciting Weekly Agenda rewards!

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 06:58 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more
