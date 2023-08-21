Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 21: Know 5 useful features about the new OB41 update. Also, check out the redemption codes for August 21.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Garena Free Fire fans have got a new update called OB41 in which the game has introduced new features and tricks to make the gaming experience more fun. However, the update is in the testing phase and the game will soon be released to all users. Let's look at some of the new useful features that have been rolled out so far.
Garena Free Fire OB41 update features
- New Bermuda map peak: Users can now experience the resigned map. It is reported that the iconic area is completely constructed with a new look. It is being done to make the game more attractive.
2. Cyber Airdrop: It's a transparent airdrop which slowly covers with time. However, bullets can pass through the airdrop which can be tough for teams to hide.
3. Suzy character: A new character named Suzy has been introduced by the game. The character can be accessed through Money Mark which is the in-game currency.
4. Achievement updates: The achievement section has also been improved. We also saw a few changes with the last update as well but now it looks more engaging.
5. New weapon adjustments: new weapons adjustments have been added to guns like Groza, AK47, and more for a more balanced gameplay.
Now, let's check out the redeem codes to get amazing freebies without having to spend diamonds.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FAGTFQRDE1XCF
FFCMCPSBN9CU
BR43FMAPYEZZ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW3D28VZD6
EYH2W3XK8UPG
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: How to use redeem codes
Step 1: Login into your Free Fire Account and not use a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through your Google, Facebook, VK, and more account.
Step 4: Once you are logged in, enter your 12-digit redeem code which is provided above.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71692581579270