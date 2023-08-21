Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Garena Free Fire fans have got a new update called OB41 in which the game has introduced new features and tricks to make the gaming experience more fun. However, the update is in the testing phase and the game will soon be released to all users. Let's look at some of the new useful features that have been rolled out so far.

Garena Free Fire OB41 update features

New Bermuda map peak: Users can now experience the resigned map. It is reported that the iconic area is completely constructed with a new look. It is being done to make the game more attractive.

2. Cyber Airdrop: It's a transparent airdrop which slowly covers with time. However, bullets can pass through the airdrop which can be tough for teams to hide.

3. Suzy character: A new character named Suzy has been introduced by the game. The character can be accessed through Money Mark which is the in-game currency.

4. Achievement updates: The achievement section has also been improved. We also saw a few changes with the last update as well but now it looks more engaging.

5. New weapon adjustments: new weapons adjustments have been added to guns like Groza, AK47, and more for a more balanced gameplay.

Now, let's check out the redeem codes to get amazing freebies without having to spend diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: Login into your Free Fire Account and not use a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through your Google, Facebook, VK, and more account.

Step 4: Once you are logged in, enter your 12-digit redeem code which is provided above.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.