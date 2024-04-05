 GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs

GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs

PC players of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) were left disappointed after realizing that the recently announced release window for GTA VI applies only to consoles, not PC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 17:20 IST
Icon
GTA 6
While console gamers anticipate the upcoming release, PC players are left waiting for news of their own. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
While console gamers anticipate the upcoming release, PC players are left waiting for news of their own. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans recently received news of the upcoming release window for Grand Theft Auto 6, sparking excitement in the community. However, this excitement quickly turned to disappointment for PC players when they realized that the announced date only applied to console versions, leaving PC players in dismay.

The Ongoing PC vs. Console Debate

The eternal debate between PC and console gaming preferences has always been intense, particularly for major releases like GTA. While GTA 5 was initially launched for consoles in 2013 and later for PC in 2015, PC players fear facing a similar delay with the release of GTA 6.

Also read: GTA 6 expected to set PS5 Pro benchmark, fans excited over potential gaming experience

Rockstar's Announcement: GTA 6 Release Window

Rockstar Games, the developer of the GTA series, announced that GTA 6 is slated to arrive sometime in 2025. This news implies that there may be just over a year left until the game's release. However, history suggests that PC players might have to endure an extended waiting period, mirroring the delay experienced with GTA 5, reported gamingbible.

One PC player expressed their disappointment on the r/GTA6 subreddit, saying, "Please tell me it's not just me," accompanied by a meme of Spongebob Squarepants, in which Squidward (PC player) eagerly awaits GTA 6, while Spongebob and Patrick stand outside Squidward's window with their copies of GTA 6. 

Also read: 5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode for free roam adventures

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the PC release date, not all players are disheartened. Some are adopting a patient approach, choosing to wait for the game's eventual release on PC rather than investing in a console solely for one game. These players remain optimistic, focusing on other gaming options in the meantime and avoiding spoilers for the GTA 6 storyline.

While the PC release date for GTA 6 remains unconfirmed, PC players hope that Rockstar Games will prioritize a timely release to avoid prolonged disappointment. In the meantime, they are patiently awaiting updates on the availability of GTA 6 for PC and staying hopeful for a smoother launch experience.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 17:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs
Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 5: Chance to nab exciting weapon skins, avatars and more!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 5: Evo Vault Event now live, check rewards
GTA V
5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode for free roam adventures

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets