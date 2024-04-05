GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans recently received news of the upcoming release window for Grand Theft Auto 6, sparking excitement in the community. However, this excitement quickly turned to disappointment for PC players when they realized that the announced date only applied to console versions, leaving PC players in dismay.

The Ongoing PC vs. Console Debate

The eternal debate between PC and console gaming preferences has always been intense, particularly for major releases like GTA. While GTA 5 was initially launched for consoles in 2013 and later for PC in 2015, PC players fear facing a similar delay with the release of GTA 6.

Also read: GTA 6 expected to set PS5 Pro benchmark, fans excited over potential gaming experience

Rockstar's Announcement: GTA 6 Release Window

Rockstar Games, the developer of the GTA series, announced that GTA 6 is slated to arrive sometime in 2025. This news implies that there may be just over a year left until the game's release. However, history suggests that PC players might have to endure an extended waiting period, mirroring the delay experienced with GTA 5, reported gamingbible.

One PC player expressed their disappointment on the r/GTA6 subreddit, saying, "Please tell me it's not just me," accompanied by a meme of Spongebob Squarepants, in which Squidward (PC player) eagerly awaits GTA 6, while Spongebob and Patrick stand outside Squidward's window with their copies of GTA 6.

Also read: 5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode for free roam adventures

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the PC release date, not all players are disheartened. Some are adopting a patient approach, choosing to wait for the game's eventual release on PC rather than investing in a console solely for one game. These players remain optimistic, focusing on other gaming options in the meantime and avoiding spoilers for the GTA 6 storyline.

While the PC release date for GTA 6 remains unconfirmed, PC players hope that Rockstar Games will prioritize a timely release to avoid prolonged disappointment. In the meantime, they are patiently awaiting updates on the availability of GTA 6 for PC and staying hopeful for a smoother launch experience.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!