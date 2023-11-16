Icon
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Leaks suggest that GTA 6 could feature not two but three characters, including the first female protagonist and a child. Know all about this new development.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 19:07 IST
GTA 6 is tipped to feture 3 characters, as per the leaks. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

Over the last few weeks, we've explored every aspect of Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6, Rockstar Games' highly anticipated sequel to GTA 5. The game has now been confirmed by the publisher and its trailer is set to arrive next month, contributing to the hype. With reports claiming that the development of GTA 6 could cost billions of dollars, it is expected to be a groundbreaking game that pushes the boundaries of the video game industry, backed by the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

We've also heard numerous leaks suggesting that GTA 6 could be the first game in the series to include a female protagonist, who will be joined by another character. However, a new report claims that not two, but three characters could be featured in the game. Here's all we know about it.

GTA 6 playable characters

GTA 6 is reported to feature two playable protagonists - Jason and Lucia, who have a Bonnie & Clyde relationship. However, Rockstar Universe reported that an inside source revealed to them that Lucia, GTA's first-ever female character, might have a child, suggesting the presence of three characters. 

The report also claims that the child might be featured in the storyline's cutscenes and will have an impact on the game's plot. It could be similar to how Jack Marston appears in another Rockstar series, Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2. However, it isn't known if the child will be playable at some point in the game or not.

How will the two characters work together?

According to leaks, players would also be able to give commands to the other character during the robbery, such as telling them to surrender or to hold out. Moreover, both characters would reportedly also carry ‘loot bags' for stashing robbed cash, and gold. There might also be a sharing system as well where both characters share items such as food, ammo, other consumables and even weapons.

It has also been reported that AI could play a major role in the game, and when the player is controlling one protagonist, the other one will reportedly make their way around the map instead of simply following the player.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 19:07 IST
