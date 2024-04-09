 GTA 6 leaks roundup: From characters, location to supported platforms, know all about Grand Theft Auto 6 | Gaming News
Speculations about GTA 6 have been rife since the release of the first-ever trailer. From characters, location to supported platforms, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6 so far.

GTA 6 is set to launch in 2025 and leaks have revealed several notable details about the upcoming game. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leaks roundup: Since the official release of the first-ever GTA 6 trailer last year, speculations about the game have been rife. Over the last few months, several leaks have come out, suggesting details about the game's various aspects including its characters, locations and gameplay elements. While the trailer gave us the first glimpse of what GTA 6 could offer, it did not delve into details much, leaving die-hard fans wanting more information. From characters, location to gameplay elements, know all about GTA 6 so far.

Also Read: GTA V PC Cheats - List of cheat codes for April 2024

GTA 6 characters

GTA 6 is confirmed to feature dual playable protagonists, including a female lead character for the first time ever in the 3D GTA universe. The characters are - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, who leaks suggest is named Jason. 

Although the relationship between the characters is still a mystery, reports suggest that they could have a Bonnie & Clyde relationship, as evident by the diner robbery in the trailer.

GTA 6 world

It is also confirmed that Rockstar Games has brought Grand Theft Auto back to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami for the first time since 2002's GTA Vice City. It will feature the state of Leonida at the centre. 

GTA 6 concept maps suggest that familiar locations such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, South Beach and Vice City International Airport may make a comeback. The world of GTA 6 could also feature varied topography, from North Beach and FairlyLand Forest to mountains.

Also Read: GTA top mysteries solved - Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations

GTA 6 launch date

According to Insider Gaming's Mike Straw, GTA 6 release is still on schedule for 2025. While Rockstar has already confirmed the launch year as 2025, reports have emerged recently suggesting a possible delay due to the development of GTA 6 falling behind. But if Mike Straw's claims are considered, the launch of GTA 6 could still take place in Q1 2025.

GTA 6 platforms

PlayStation and Xbox players might likely be the first to play GTA 6, supposing the trend of yesteryears is anything to go by. In that case, Rockstar Games usually introduces games for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles and follows it up with the PC version several months later. It is likely to launch only on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Thus, PS4 and Xbox One owners might miss out on GTA 6 due to the hardware now being obsolete.

