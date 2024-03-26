 GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed

GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed

Rumours are circling about the GTA 6 release getting delayed, but a new report rebuffs these claims, suggesting that it is still ‘on schedule’ for a 2025 launch.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 26 2024, 12:20 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
GTA 6 launch could avoid a delay and still happen in 2025, suggests a new report. (Rockstar Games)

Ever since the GTA 6 trailer was released, fans of the gaming franchise have been speculating about the game's several aspects, including gameplay, mechanics, character, open-world and storyline. While the tentative release date has been confirmed as 2025, a Kotaku report recently suggested that the GTA 6 release could face a delay and could launch in 2026 instead. However, a new claim by Insider Gaming's Mike Straw rebuffs this speculation. Know all about the GTA 6 release.

Also Read: GTA 5 Cheats for PC - March 2024

GTA 6 release

In an X post, Mike Straw claimed that the GTA 6 release is still on schedule for 2025. This he revealed after speaking with “multiple sources”. The post states, “Saying this again since people are still running with it: I've reached out to multiple sources and was told the game was "on schedule" and that any suggestion of a delay at this point in development is “pure conjecture”.

On March 22, Kotaku reported that the GTA 6 development was falling behind and although the company is still aiming for a 2025 release, it is possible that this window could be missed. In such a case, 2026 would be the aim. But if Mike Straw's claims are taken into consideration, the launch could still take place in Q1 2025.

Straw's claims corroborate a previous suggestion by Reddit user u/JarlOfRivia who, quoting insider information, suggested that the GTA 6 launch could take place in January or February 2025, which is less than a year from now. This development comes amidst speculation that the GTA 6 Trailer 2 could be on the horizon, with Rockstar Games updating a page on its website from Watch Trailer 1' to ‘Videos'.

Which platforms will get it first?

Also Read: Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from Vice City might make a comeback

Even if the GTA 6 launch takes place in Q1 2025, only PlayStation and Xbox owners will likely get a chance to play it. Going by previous trends, Rockstar initially tends to release games for the consoles, with the PC version arriving months later. The same trend was seen during the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, with a PC version arriving in 2019. Thus, it could be possible that it continues with the GTA 6 launch as well.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 12:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets