Icon
Home Gaming News Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts

Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts

With Halloween looming, Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts on a variety of horror games.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 12:04 IST
Icon
5 ways Microsoft Copilot makes your experience with Word, Excel, Loop, and more, amazing
image caption
1/5 1. Copilot in Outlook:  Copilot can summarize lengthy email threads, provide annotated key information, and suggest action items, replies, and follow-up meetings. It even helps you maintain your unique writing style with the "Sound like me" feature and enables you to catch up on Team meetings at your convenience.  (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 2. Copilot in Word: Enjoy and upgrade your writing job on Copilot, request document summaries for quick recaps, or explore in-depth bullet-pointed summaries. Copilot can rewrite paragraphs and let you fine-tune tones, refine prompts, and even generate tables from your text – all while saving time on formatting.   (Microsoft)
image caption
3/5 3. Copilot in Excel: Create formula columns, apply custom data highlights, filter and sort with ease, and gain instant insights with Copilot's powerful analytics and visualization capabilities.   (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 4. Copilot in Loop: Copilot in Loop facilitates team co-creation, content organization, and seamless transitions. Generate tables, summaries, and open-ended questions to keep your team in sync, and save time with code block suggestions.   (Microsoft )
Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
5/5 5. Copilot in OneNote: Ask comprehensive questions, generate content summaries, and enhance your writing clarity in seconds. Copilot streamlines your note-taking process, making it more insightful and efficient.   (Pexels)
Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
icon View all Images
Microsoft is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on hundreds of digital horror games ahead of Halloween, which is slated for October 31, 2023. (Reuters)

 Are you a huge horror gaming fan? If yes, then get ready for the time of your life! As Halloween approaches, the date is October 31, 2023, the gaming community has a treat waiting for them on Microsoft and Nintendo. Both these gaming giants are offering exciting discounts on a variety of horror games and gamers can look forward to get into the proper Halloween spirit with plenty of options to choose from. This will last till October 31. Check out the discounts below:

Discounts on Nintendo games

As reported on the Verge, Nintendo is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering discounts of up to 85 percent on digital Bethesda titles. Among these deals are the remastered Quake 2, now available for just $3.99, and Doom Eternal, which is on sale for a chilling $15.99. Additionally, Amazon Prime subscribers can get their hands on a free copy of the classic Xbox 360-era game, Doom 3, for PC until November 18th.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Discounts on Microsoft games

However, the most significant Halloween sale comes from Microsoft. As part of their "Shocktober" sale, Microsoft is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on hundreds of digital horror games. This sale includes newer Xbox titles like Blasphemous 2, now priced at $23.99, and even the highly rated Diablo IV, available for $52.50, which is a saving of approximately $18. Gamers can also find Diablo IV at $49.99 on Amazon. For those who want a taste of the horrors to come, Microsoft has taken some extra steps for Xbox owners who can take part in a 10-hour trial of Diablo IV until October 22nd, which is today, adding a layer of excitement to the Halloween festivities.

But the deals don't stop with new titles. Microsoft has an extensive collection of older games that are equally thrilling. For instance, "The Quarry," a teen-centric slasher game, is currently available for a mere $17.49, which is a staggering $53 off. And fans of psychological horror can dive into "Alan Wake Remastered" for just $9.89, offering a $20 discount. This game serves as the predecessor to Remedy Entertainment's highly anticipated "Alan Wake 2." Don't miss out on these amazing deals to really put you into the Halloween mood.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 12:04 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon