Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts

Are you a huge horror gaming fan? If yes, then get ready for the time of your life! As Halloween approaches, the date is October 31, 2023, the gaming community has a treat waiting for them on Microsoft and Nintendo. Both these gaming giants are offering exciting discounts on a variety of horror games and gamers can look forward to get into the proper Halloween spirit with plenty of options to choose from. This will last till October 31. Check out the discounts below:

Discounts on Nintendo games

As reported on the Verge, Nintendo is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering discounts of up to 85 percent on digital Bethesda titles. Among these deals are the remastered Quake 2, now available for just $3.99, and Doom Eternal, which is on sale for a chilling $15.99. Additionally, Amazon Prime subscribers can get their hands on a free copy of the classic Xbox 360-era game, Doom 3, for PC until November 18th.

Discounts on Microsoft games

However, the most significant Halloween sale comes from Microsoft. As part of their "Shocktober" sale, Microsoft is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on hundreds of digital horror games. This sale includes newer Xbox titles like Blasphemous 2, now priced at $23.99, and even the highly rated Diablo IV, available for $52.50, which is a saving of approximately $18. Gamers can also find Diablo IV at $49.99 on Amazon. For those who want a taste of the horrors to come, Microsoft has taken some extra steps for Xbox owners who can take part in a 10-hour trial of Diablo IV until October 22nd, which is today, adding a layer of excitement to the Halloween festivities.

But the deals don't stop with new titles. Microsoft has an extensive collection of older games that are equally thrilling. For instance, "The Quarry," a teen-centric slasher game, is currently available for a mere $17.49, which is a staggering $53 off. And fans of psychological horror can dive into "Alan Wake Remastered" for just $9.89, offering a $20 discount. This game serves as the predecessor to Remedy Entertainment's highly anticipated "Alan Wake 2." Don't miss out on these amazing deals to really put you into the Halloween mood.

