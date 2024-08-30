India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

The Indian Government has announced eSports tournaments for three games: BGMI, eFootball, and WCC3. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will feature prominently in the first-ever LAN event organised by the government, set to take place in Goa. Teams from across India can now register to compete in this tournament.

This event is part of the Create in India Challenge Season 1, which includes 25 competitions across various fields such as gaming, animation, music, and visual arts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously highlighted the government's commitment to advancing gaming and esports in India, promising supportive measures for the industry's development.

As part of this initiative, the BGMI tournament will provide players with a platform to display their skills and compete for cash prizes and other rewards. The tournament structure includes online qualifiers held in four phases:

September 1 to 15

September 18 to October 2

October 4 to 19

October 21 to November 4

The top three teams from each qualifier, totaling 12 teams, will advance to the Grand Finals. In addition, four international teams will be invited directly to the finals, bringing the total number of finalists to 16. These teams will compete in Goa from November 20 to 24. The Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Grand Finals will be streamed live on YouTube.

The Indian Government has yet to announce which international teams will be invited. This tournament is expected to generate significant interest among gamers and boost the esports scene in India.

Previously, state governments like Bihar have hosted esports events, but this is the first time the Indian Government is organising such a competition. The 2023 BGMI Invitational, hosted by Krafton, featured top teams from India and Korea, with representatives from both governments attending the event. Krafton continues to organise major esports events, including the ongoing BMPS 2024 with a prize pool of Rs. 2 crore, set to culminate in September in Kerala.