India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

The Indian Government will host its first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November. Teams from India and abroad will compete in this biggest esports tournament.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 19:33 IST
BGMI to make a comeback? CHECK what the banned game said
1/5 After a 10-month-long ban by the government of India, some relief might finally be coming for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans. Some reports earlier suggested that the ban on the game might have been lifted, and now Krafton has released an official statement revealing that the game might soon make a comeback. (BGMI)
2/5 Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)...We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform”. (BGMI)
3/5 According to reports, the government has unbanned the game for a temporary period of three months during which the game would be monitored and analysed by officials. If the app is found to violate any of the rules of the country, it can get banned again. However, if it passes the monitoring period, it is likely to gain a permanent unbanned status.  (Divya / HT Tech)
4/5 Some reports have also highlighted that the game will have to make some adjustments before it is available to download. These include implementing a time limit that will restrict the number of hours someone can play the game in a day.  (BGMI)
5/5 There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon. (Pixabay)
The Indian Government will host its first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November. (KRAFTON)

The Indian Government has announced eSports tournaments for three games: BGMI, eFootball, and WCC3. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will feature prominently in the first-ever LAN event organised by the government, set to take place in Goa. Teams from across India can now register to compete in this tournament.

This event is part of the Create in India Challenge Season 1, which includes 25 competitions across various fields such as gaming, animation, music, and visual arts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously highlighted the government's commitment to advancing gaming and esports in India, promising supportive measures for the industry's development.

As part of this initiative, the BGMI tournament will provide players with a platform to display their skills and compete for cash prizes and other rewards. The tournament structure includes online qualifiers held in four phases:

  • September 1 to 15
  • September 18 to October 2
  • October 4 to 19
  • October 21 to November 4

The top three teams from each qualifier, totaling 12 teams, will advance to the Grand Finals. In addition, four international teams will be invited directly to the finals, bringing the total number of finalists to 16. These teams will compete in Goa from November 20 to 24. The Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Grand Finals will be streamed live on YouTube.

The Indian Government has yet to announce which international teams will be invited. This tournament is expected to generate significant interest among gamers and boost the esports scene in India.

Previously, state governments like Bihar have hosted esports events, but this is the first time the Indian Government is organising such a competition. The 2023 BGMI Invitational, hosted by Krafton, featured top teams from India and Korea, with representatives from both governments attending the event. Krafton continues to organise major esports events, including the ongoing BMPS 2024 with a prize pool of Rs. 2 crore, set to culminate in September in Kerala.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 19:32 IST
