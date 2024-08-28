GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 is set to be the biggest video game launch ever, and fans can't seem to contain their excitement as they await the next trailer. Meanwhile, key details about how Rockstar Games may liven up the game world of Leonida have emerged. According to leaks, Leonida will be full of random events that players will encounter as they explore the world—ranging from coming across influencers posing for photos to stumbling upon satanic cults in the game.

GTA 6 Random Events: What to Expect

If the leaks are to be believed, GTA 6 will feature over 500 random events that players will encounter as they explore Leonida, Rockstar's fictional take on parts of the US state of Florida. Events like rabid dogs chasing you, encountering UFOs and Bigfoot, raccoons stealing food, extremists on roads, murder mysteries, rescuing kidnapped people, and workout challenges are all expected to be part of GTA 6.

Imagine coming across random clues about potential alien presence in Vice City, and as you go down the rabbit hole, you eventually come across UFOs—that's the kind of possibility we are talking about here.

🚨| #GTA6 LEAKS



Here are 81 GTA 6 leaks that came out from the 2022 leaks. There's much more; the leaks revealed 500 events and much more about GTA 6. This game is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/6kJSDjysmW — AlfaGames (@AlfaGames__) August 23, 2024

Red Dead Redemption 2 Was Incredibly Detailed, and GTA 6 Is Set to Surpass It

Red Dead Redemption 2 was full of similar random events, where you were presented with multiple choices and scenarios—rescuing NPCs or leaving them to die, coming across murder mysteries, encountering legendary animals, and more. Considering how Rockstar Games pushed the envelope for a game that launched on the PS4, the prospect of what they will achieve with the current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X power is promising. Plus, Rockstar is known for its attention to detail, and with GTA 6, the level of detail is expected to be even greater based on what we have seen in the first trailer and leaks so far.

That said, the second trailer is expected sometime later this year, with the game's eventual release slated for sometime in autumn 2025, if development goes as planned.

