BGMI maker Krafton acquires Hi-Fi Rush IP and Tango Gameworks from Microsoft; Save it from shutting down

Tango Gameworks, the studio behind Hi-Fi Rush, will remain operational after Krafton acquired it. Microsoft had previously announced plans to close the Japanese studio, but Krafton has stepped in to continue development. Krafton, the South Korean company known for PUBG: Battlegrounds and The Callisto Protocol, confirmed the acquisition in a press release on Monday. They are working with Xbox to ensure a seamless transition, allowing the Tango Gameworks team to keep developing Hi-Fi Rush and explore future projects.

Krafton's Commitment

The press release stated that Krafton aims to support Tango Gameworks in maintaining its focus on innovation and delivering new experiences. Existing games from Tango Gameworks, including The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, and Ghostwire: Tokyo, will remain available.

Reaction to Studio Closures

In May 2024, Microsoft revealed plans to close several Bethesda studios, including Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin, which developed Redfall. This news surprised and upset both developers and fans, especially after Microsoft executive Aaron Greenberg had previously praised Hi-Fi Rush as a significant success for Xbox.

Uncertain Future for Other IPs

Tango Gameworks' survival mirrors the fate of Toys For Bob, known for Skylanders, which also moved to independence after leaving Microsoft/Activision earlier this year.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Krafton's announcement only mentioned Hi-Fi Rush, leaving it unclear whether Microsoft has also transferred rights to other Tango Gameworks franchises such as The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Krafton has been contacted for further information. The acquisition is not expected to affect the availability of Tango Gameworks' current game catalogue.

Krafton plans to help Tango Gameworks continue creating new content, which could include a potential Nintendo Switch port of Hi-Fi Rush or possible sequels.