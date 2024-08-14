Infinix InBook Air Pro+ design and specifications revealed ahead of launch: Here’s what we know so far

Infinix continues to grow its laptop range in India. Following the successful launch of its first AI PC, the Infinix ZeroBook Ultra, the company is gearing up to release a new addition to its InBook series. The upcoming Infinix InBook Air Pro+ is expected to feature a slim design with a 14-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by an Intel Core i5-1334U processor.

Infinix InBook Air Pro+: Specs and Features (Rumoured)

Tipster Paras Guglani, first reported by 91Mobiles, has revealed design renders and key specifications of the InBook Air Pro+. The laptop's design resembles the Apple MacBook Air series, showcasing a thin metal body, a large trackpad, and a minimalist lid. The renders also hint at a feature that may enhance smartphone connectivity, similar to Windows Link.

The InBook Air Pro+ is expected to weigh around 1 kg, making it easy to carry and suitable for users focused on productivity. It will come with a 14-inch AMOLED display offering a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels (QHD+) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will likely have a 16:10 aspect ratio, following the common trend for this resolution.

Under the hood, the InBook Air Pro+ will house an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, capable of reaching up to 4.6GHz, and will be paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7. This configuration is expected to handle light content creation and casual gaming at 900p resolution. The laptop will also feature 16GB of LPDDR4X 4266MHz RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It will come pre-installed with Windows 11.

To recall, let's take a quick look at the Infinix ZeroBook Ultra specs and features

The Zero Book Ultra AI PC showcases a design inspired by meteorite phases and features a full metal body with a silver finish. It offers a 15.6-inch RGB 100 percent display with a peak brightness of 400 nits, an overboost switch, and a rear light on the hinge.

Intel Core Ultra Processors power the laptop, which includes an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for up to 70 percent faster AI generative tasks. Its hybrid architecture merges CPU, NPU, and GPU to enhance 3D performance and AI tasks. It supports the Windows 11 Co-pilot feature.

The laptop comes with an Intel ARC GPU, XE SS Frame Acceleration, Ray Tracing, and a media engine. It provides up to 1 TB SSD storage, PCIe 4.0 SSD support, and up to 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM. For thermal management, it employs an Ice Storm Dual Fan cooling system with 79 blades and two 65mm fans.