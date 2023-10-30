No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced

Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, is set to modify its User-Generated Content (UGC) program by implementing a new pricing model for avatar bodies and heads. This change, aimed at "boosting creator earnings," will put an end to the era of free avatar customization on the platform.

In August 2023, Roblox unveiled a feature within its UGC program that allowed members to craft their own unique avatar bodies and heads, which they could then offer for free. However, in a bid to bolster the income of content creators, Roblox has decided to introduce a pricing structure for these customisable items.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Minimum Pricing Introduced

Starting from October 27, all new avatar bodies and heads will no longer be available for free. Instead, they will come with a minimum price of 75 Robux, the virtual currency that serves as the lifeblood of the Roblox ecosystem. To put it in perspective, 75 Robux equates to about $0.60, based on the price of Robux packages, with the cheapest offering 400 Robux for $4.99. Content creators have been granted a one-week grace period to adjust to this new system, as any listings with prices below 75 Robux will automatically be updated to meet the minimum requirement on Thursday, November 2.

Roblox is also set to implement a standard upload fee of 750 Robux per submission for those creating avatar bodies and heads. This move aligns with Roblox's goal to enhance its moderation efforts, ensuring a safe and high-quality experience for users.

Impact on Revenue and Community Response

This pricing adjustment is anticipated to not only benefit content creators but also boost Roblox's revenue. The platform currently takes a 30% commission from all avatar skin sales, making the price floor a strategic financial move. Roblox deals with over 210 million monthly users, a statistic recorded in the summer of 2023.

Initial reactions on social media have been largely critical, with many Roblox players expressing their dissatisfaction with the platform's more aggressive monetisation of avatar skin sales. Critics argue that this could potentially hinder marketplace activity, but only time will tell how this change will impact the Roblox community in the long run.