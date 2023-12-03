Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal

In a surprising turn of events, a potential glimpse into the highly anticipated GTA 6 gameplay and map has emerged on TikTok. An individual going by the username "azzarossi" shared the purported gameplay footage along with intriguing details about the game's map. With the official GTA 6 reveal just days away, this leak has stirred up excitement and speculation within the gaming community.

The leaked footage showcases a sprawling metropolis in what appears to be Vice City, providing a tantalizing but limited view of the game. Notably, the camera maneuvers freely, detached from any in-game character, revealing snippets of the city's landscape. Developer notes at the bottom of the screen hint at the authenticity of the footage, creating an air of anticipation among fans. Also read: GTA 6 release date: Here's what we know so far and role of a tech titan

Consistency with Past Leaks

Comparisons with last year's leaked footage suggest a degree of consistency, with familiar buildings and landmarks making a return. While the leaked GTA 6 content doesn't divulge significant details, it has heightened curiosity, especially when coupled with the leaker's insights into the game's map.

According to the TikTok user, GTA 6's map boasts three distinct cities, surpassing the size of Los Santos by twofold. This revelation, if accurate, promises an expansive and immersive gaming experience for fans eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Mysterious Origins

What adds a layer of intrigue to this leak is the mysterious identity of the leaker. Allegedly, they are linked to a Rockstar Games employee, as suggested by reliable sources such as GTA Base. The unexpected source of the leak has sparked discussions about potential motives and the credibility of the information.

GTA Base commented on the situation, stating, "In a totally unexpected turn of events, it appears the ‘leaked' footage has come from the son of a Rockstar Games employee... The evidence to suggest the video has come from someone related to the employee in question is fairly convincing." However, they also acknowledged the possibility of a third party attempting to impersonate the alleged leaker, emphasizing the need for caution.

As of now, Rockstar Games has remained silent on the matter, leaving the gaming community in suspense. Until an official statement is released, it's advisable to approach this leak as a rumor, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the imminent unveiling of GTA 6.