Rockstar Games introduces Gallivanter Baller ST-D SUV to GTA Online in latest update
Rev up your virtual engines as the Gallivanter Baller ST-D SUV makes its grand entrance into GTA Online with the latest Rockstar Games update.
In the GTA Online latest update, Rockstar Games introduces the sleek Gallivanter Baller ST-D, a luxurious four-seater SUV that hits the streets of Los Santos. Priced at $1,715,000, this permanent addition to Legendary Motorsport brings a touch of British automotive excellence to players' virtual garages.
As part of The Chop Shop update, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D is not a fleeting addition. Unlike other drip-feed vehicles, players won't find themselves pressured to acquire this elegant ride hastily; they have the freedom to decide at their own pace.
Inspired by real-life vehicles like the Land Rover Range Rover series, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D SUV stands out with its fifth-generation overall design, fourth-generation headlights and D-pillar, and third-generation wheels and front bumper. This new variant of the Baller ST family expands the choices available to players cruising the streets of Los Santos.
GTA Online: Gallivanter Baller ST-D Features
Rockstar Games describes the Gallivanter Baller ST-D on the in-game website, highlighting its supercharged SUV appeal. With features like a Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer available for installation, it's a vehicle that's gaining popularity fast in the virtual world of GTA Online.
Performance-wise, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D can reach a top speed of 86.99 mph according to in-game files, though players should be aware that real-world road conditions may affect its actual performance. Compatible with Imani-Tech upgrades, this luxury SUV allows players to enhance their experience further by installing the Missile Lock-On Jammer.
Whether you're a GTA Online veteran or a newcomer to the streets of Los Santos, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D is now a permanent fixture, giving everyone ample time to make it their own in the ever-expanding world of virtual mayhem.
On the other hand, this week marks the end of GTA Online's Lunar New Year celebrations. Get the new Contrast Dragon Mask to ensure a successful and prosperous year, as well as all of the previous week's mask and apparel gifts- the Wooden Dragon Mask, Red Lunar New Year Dress, Black Lunar New Year Tee, Regal Dragon Mask, and Midnight Dragon Mask, all by simply playing the game.
