Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details

Planning to buy a Sony PlayStation 5? Then we have good news for you, as the company will be announcing a Summer Promo Offer in India. The upcoming offer will significantly reduce the price of the PS5 Disc Edition, making it the right time to purchase Sony's PS5. If you are a gaming enthusiast, then you must not miss this huge offer as it is expected to get up to ₹13000 discount on the 2021 version of the PS5. Know more about the Sony Summer Promo Offer. Note that this discount will not be applicable to the newly launched PS 5 Slim models.

Sony Summer Promo Offer

The Sony Summer Promo Offer will start from April 10 and it will stay live until April 20, 2024. The offer will be available on the Disc Edition of PS5 which was announced in 2021. The Sony PS5 will get a discount of up to Rs.13000. The discount will be available on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales and other retail platforms. The device currently retails for Rs. 54990, therefore, the discount will be applied to the current price.

Note that the Sony Summer Promo Offer will not be available on PlayStation 5 Slim or the Digital Edition. The real discount and offer are expected to be revealed on April 10, as the offer goes live on different platforms.

Why should you buy the Sony PS5 Disc Edition?

The PS5 Disc Edition is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor paired with Radeon RDNA 2 graphics. It offers 16GB GDDR6 RAM and up to 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. With Sony PS5 Disc Edition, you can enjoy playing popular gaming titles and enjoy the immersive experience at a very reasonable price range. The console also offers up to 4K resolution with frame rates of up to 120fps. Therefore, it would be a very reasonable purchase as you can enjoy so many features with the Sony PS5 Disc Edition.

