Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes

It has been a week since Krafton announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India, the popular multiplayer first-person shooter game will make a return in India. Notably, the game was banned by the government of India last year. But, there is a catch. The game will not be back in the same avatar that you knew it. Some reports have claimed that the game will be forced to undergo some big changes before being made available on Google Play Store and the App Store.

BGMI: Expected changes

It has been reported that one of the concerns around the game was its addictiveness. In order to combat that, the game might be bringing a new system that will restrict its usage after a certain number of hours. So, after you have played the game for some time, the app will not be available for you to play till the next day.

It is not clear whether this timeout system will only be applicable for minors, will have an in-game setting to toggle it on and off or it will be an in-built system that will apply to everyone. It is also not known at the moment how long will a player get to play the game and whether some or all features of the game will become inaccessible after crossing that limit.

Another change the game might have is the elimination of blood. In its previous iteration, the color of the blood was changed from red to green, due to concerns around the red color's violent nature.

Now, it is being reported that the game might do away with blood altogether and when a player shoots another, there will not be any signs of blood whatsoever. It is not clear how the lower health metrics will be shown at the moment.

It was also reported that the game will be allowed to return for a period of 3 months, during which it will be monitored by regulators for any violations. Afterward, it may be unbanned permanently.

It should be noted that all of the above-mentioned changes have been speculated and there is no official information on this. Do wait till the official launch of the game to know what really has changed.