    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Gaming News World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers

    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers

    Millions of Chinese gamers have lost access to World of Warcraft after a furious dispute between US title owner Activision Blizzard Inc. and NetEase Inc., its longtime local partner in the world’s biggest gaming market.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 10:21 IST
    5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
    God of War Ragnarok
    1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
    image caption
    4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
    World of Warcraft
    View all Images
    Servers hosting Blizzard’s games shutdown in China at midnight on Jan. 23. (Bloomberg)

    Millions of Chinese gamers have lost access to World of Warcraft after a furious dispute between US title owner Activision Blizzard Inc. and NetEase Inc., its longtime local partner in the world's biggest gaming market.

    Devotees of the popular game took to social media networks to bemoan the loss, with one posting an image of a failed connection message accompanied by crying emojis.

    “It really hurts my heart,” wrote one. “It hurts, it hurts too much” another.

    The 14-year partnership had brought significant benefits to both sides, helping NetEase become China's second-biggest games distributor after Tencent Holdings Ltd. and giving Blizzard a way into an enormous Asian market. But the two companies broke off talks late last year on a new licensing agreement to make Blizzard franchises like Diablo, Warcraft and Overwatch available in China.

    The acrimony escalated this month when Netease accused its longtime partner of being “rude and inappropriate.” Blizzard had offered to extend their licensing agreement another six months while they work out new terms, but Netease described the idea as “proposing a divorce while still engaging with the same partner.”

    Beyond financial terms, the key sticking points in the dispute included ownership of intellectual property and control of the data of millions of players across China, Bloomberg News previously reported. In its January statement, NetEase said it never sought to control IP rights in its tie-up with Blizzard, whose gaming assets it only used upon mutual agreement.

    Servers hosting Blizzard's games shutdown in China at midnight on Jan. 23. The company has promised to let World of Warcraft players save their progress with a new service. NetEase warned that it cannot guarantee the safety of that service, saying it may pose a security risk.

    Rather than taking sides in the corporate dispute, for ex-players the dominant sentiment expressed on social media was disappointment.

    “It is truly a sad day for World of Warcraft players and Blizzard Entertainment fans everywhere,” one wrote online. “The sudden shutdown is a stark reminder of impermanence, displacing millions of players.”

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 10:20 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games