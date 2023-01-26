    Trending News

    Gaming News WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know price, features

    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know price, features

    WWE 2K23 has finally received a release date after confirmation from official sources. John Cena will be featured on the cover for this year’s game. Check price, features and all we know about the game.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 14:18 IST
    Know all about WWE 2K23 including its release date and its spotlight star John Cena. (WWE 2K)

    WWE 2K23 has finally been confirmed. 2K has been teasing the release of the game for the last few weeks and finally, a confirmation has come from WWE itself. The pro-wrestling game based on WWE has received a release date which will be March 17. On top of that, the upcoming video game will feature pro-wrestler and actor John Cena on the cover of each edition of the game. The game can now be pre-ordered as well. Pre-ordering the Deluxe and Icon Edition of the game will let the buyers access the game three days earlier on March 14. Check the details.

    Announcing the game, WWE posted on its website, “WWE 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, is coming soon for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam”. It also revealed that rapper Bad Bunny will also make his WWE 2K debut in this edition.

    WWE 2K23 new features

    With John Cena getting the spotlight this year, players can expect some of the memorable matches from his career to be featured in the game. We know about a few of them which have been confirmed via various showcases of the game. John Cena vs Kurt Angle (debut match), Cena vs Rob Van Dam in ECW's One Night Stand, Cena vs Batista from Summerslam, Cena vs The Undertaker from Wrestlemania 34 and Cena vs Roman Reigns from Summerslam are going to be featured. Cena vs Edge is also expected to be featured.

    Apart from that, WarGames will make its debut in the WWE 2K23. Players can participate in 3v3 and 4v4 matches with two rings placed side-by-side inside a steel cage. MyGM mode also sees an upgrade with more match types, longer seasons and more customization tools.

    The game will also come with MyFaction, an online multiplayer team-building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions and then compete against players worldwide.

    A career mode called MyRise, WWE Universe sandbox mode and a creation suite will also be included in the game.

    The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats. The Cross-Gen edition will be available digitally for $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 and the Icon Edition will be available for $119.99 for all platforms.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 14:09 IST
