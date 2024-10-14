 You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says

You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says

Do buyers really own what they purchase from digital storefronts? Here's what Steam says.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 11:05 IST
You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says
Steam, owned by Valve, is a digital games storefront on PC. (Steam)

When you buy digital games online, you don't receive anything tangible—there are no physical discs that you "own." Instead, you simply access your games library on platforms like Steam to download them. Now, Valve, the parent company of Steam, has confirmed that you don't own your games; all you receive after purchasing a game is a digital license for it on Steam, as reported by Engadget and The Verge. This confirmation is now reportedly visible on the desktop version of the Steam client, though it has not yet appeared on the mobile version.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get this big design upgrade

You may be interested in

38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹48,790₹78,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹35,300₹46,000
Buy now
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹32,990
Check details
Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
  • Starfall Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹30,990
Check details

What Does This Mean for Gamers?

For now, nothing is set to change—you will still be able to play all the games you've purchased on Steam. However, a new law in California, which comes into effect next year, will require companies to disclose that when customers buy digital media, they are merely purchasing a license to use the product. This license can potentially be revoked or become unusable in certain circumstances.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

It's important to note that this disclosure mainly serves to raise public awareness—that buyers do not "own" what they purchase from digital storefronts. Furthermore, as The Verge points out, this law does not apply to stores that allow you to download an offline installer, such as the GOG store.

Also Read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iPhone users to get power to set ‘primary' email

Physical Games vs Digital Games

As the world pivots towards a digital-only future, there is growing concern that gamers may never be able to own physical collections. Purchasing physical media on discs not only ensures you can play the game even if it's digital version is removed from servers or if there is an internet outage, but it also allows you to resell the copy if you choose—ultimately providing more freedom and control. 

That said, there is also a growing sentiment in the gaming community that buying a physical disc, too, is just the means to a license and that you only own the disc. However, in the realm of PC gaming, a future for physical media appears bleak, with very few physical disc releases nowadays. Most publishers are opting for digital-only versions, leaving no alternative. In this regard, consoles like the PS5 still hold an advantage.

Also Read: Lava AGNI 3 First look: Know what's unique in this mid-range smartphone

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 11:05 IST
Trending: gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6 fans left in the dark as halloween update teases zombie apocalypse dlc garena free fire max redeem codes for september 24: know about diwali special discount event garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps garena free fire max redeem codes for october 7: effective loot management tips red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? fans disappointed by rockstar games recent announcement: what does it mean for gta 6’s future? gta online: get $1 million reward for free; check if you are eligible how to play gta 5 on android and ios smartphones: stream with steam link - a step by step guide red dead redemption is now free for ps5, xbox: all details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port to launch soon at $49.99; Is It worth the price for gamers?
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans left in the dark as Halloween update teases Zombie apocalypse DLC
Xbox to sell games directly on Android app

Microsoft’s Xbox to sell games directly on Android app after US Court ruling against Google- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer, screenshot releasing soon? Fans eye Take-Two's November earnings call for possible update
GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets