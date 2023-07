Gionee G14 Pro Gionee G14 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 7,990 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Battery 4000 mAh Battery User Replaceable No

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 263 ppi

Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) General Launch Date July 6, 2023 (Unofficial)

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Brand Gionee

Model G14 Pro

Operating System Android v13

Fingerprint Sensor No Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

RAM 4 GB

Processor Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Processor Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset Unisoc T610 Smart TV Features Camera 13 MP + 0.3 MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

