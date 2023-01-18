 Gionee M7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee M7

    Gionee M7

    Gionee M7 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee M7 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee M7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31330/heroimage/gionee-m7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP + 8 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    16 MP + 8 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee M7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 16 MP + 8 MP
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 180 grams
    • 157 mm
    • 7.2 mm
    • 76 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Black, Sapphire Blue, Star Blue, Maple Red, Champagne Gold
    Display
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 77.86 %
    • AMOLED
    • 402 ppi
    General
    • M7
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Gionee
    • Yes
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • December 28, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 6 GB
    • MediaTek
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee M7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee M7 in India?

    Gionee M7 price in India at 9,390 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee M7?

    How many colors are available in Gionee M7?

    What is the Gionee M7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee M7 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee M7