 Gionee S10 Lite Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Gionee S10 Lite

Gionee S10 Lite is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 16,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee S10 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Gionee S10 Lite now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹16,500
32 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
16 MP
3100 mAh
Android v7.1 (Nougat)
4 GB
Gionee S10 Lite Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3100 mAh
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 3100 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • F2.0
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 73.7 mm
  • 148.7 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 155 grams
  • Black, Gold
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 67.86 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 282 ppi
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 16:9
General
  • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
  • Gionee
  • S10 Lite
  • Amigo UI
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • December 23, 2017 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 MSM8920
  • 4 GB
  • Adreno 308
  • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 32 GB
Gionee S10 Lite FAQs

What is the price of the Gionee S10 Lite in India?

Gionee S10 Lite price in India at 8,649 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 MSM8920; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee S10 Lite?

How many colors are available in Gionee S10 Lite?

What is the Gionee S10 Lite Battery Capacity?

Is Gionee S10 Lite Waterproof?

    Gionee S10 Lite