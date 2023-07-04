Gionee S10 Lite Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Gionee S10 Lite in India?
Gionee S10 Lite price in India at 8,649 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 MSM8920; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.