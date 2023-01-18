 Gionee X1s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee X1s

    Gionee X1s

    Gionee X1s is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 12,877 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee X1s from HT Tech. Buy Gionee X1s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31460/heroimage/121218-v1-gionee-x1s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31460/images/Design/121218-v1-gionee-x1s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31460/images/Design/121218-v1-gionee-x1s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,877
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,877
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee X1s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 190 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 34 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 190 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 34 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 73.5 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 166 grams
    • 150.4 mm
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 67.28 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 282 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Gionee
    • September 21, 2017 (Official)
    • X1s
    • Amigo UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737T
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee X1s FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee X1S in India?

    Gionee X1S price in India at 12,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737T; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee X1S?

    How many colors are available in Gionee X1S?

    How long does the Gionee X1S last?

    What is the Gionee X1S Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee X1S Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee X1s