 Honor 7 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 7

    Honor 7 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,000 in India with 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core) Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 7 from HT Tech. Buy Honor 7 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Honor 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 20 MP
    • 3100 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 8 Minute(3G)
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Up to 350 Hours(3G)
    • 3100 mAh
    • Up to 350 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 8 Minute(3G)
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5160 x 3872 Pixels
    Design
    • 143.2 mm
    • 71.9 mm
    • Grey, Silver
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 8.5 mm
    • 157 grams
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 16:9
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 424 ppi
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 72.23 %
    General
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • October 15, 2015 (Official)
    • Honor
    • Honor 7
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • EMUI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • HiSilicon Kirin 925
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core)
    • Mali-T628 MP4
    Smart TV Features
    • 20 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 9.64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Honor 7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 7 in India?

    Honor 7 price in India at 22,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 925; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 7?

    How many colors are available in Honor 7?

    How long does the Honor 7 last?

    What is the Honor 7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 7 Waterproof?

    View More

    Honor 7