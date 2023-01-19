Honor 7 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Honor 7 Honor 7 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,000 in India with 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core) Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 7 from HT Tech. Buy Honor 7 now with free delivery.