Honor Bee 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Honor Bee 4G Honor Bee 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Bee 4G from HT Tech. Buy Honor Bee 4G now with free delivery.