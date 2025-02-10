Latest Tech News How To Barroz OTT release: Mohanlal’s Malayalam fantasy film now streaming on this platform…

Barroz OTT release: Mohanlal’s Malayalam fantasy film now streaming on this platform…

Mohanlal’s fantasy film Barroz: Guardian of Treasures is now available for streaming. Here’s where fans can explore its magical adventure from the comfort of home.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 18:40 IST
Icon
OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays
image caption
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
Barroz OTT release
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
Barroz OTT release
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
Barroz OTT release
icon View all Images
Barroz OTT release: Mohanlal's Malayalam fantasy film Barroz: Guardian of Treasures is now available for streaming. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Mohanlal's Barroz: Guardian of Treasures, a Malayalam fantasy film, began its journey with a theatrical release on December 25 last year, exclusively in 3D. The film marked his directorial debut, with Mohanlal taking the lead role. Despite the anticipation, the film received a mixed response from audiences.

Barroz: Guardian of Treasures OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

The movie made its digital debut on January 22, just under a month after its theatrical release. The digital rights for Barroz were acquired by Disney+ Hotstar, which quietly announced the streaming availability. The film is now available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. However, there was no formal announcement from Mohanlal himself regarding the OTT release, leading many fans to wonder about the possibility of a Hindi-dubbed version.

Also read: How to watch WWE Raw live on Netflix: Streaming details, availability, and subscription requirements explained

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Barroz: Guardian of Treasures OTT Release: Plot, cast, crew and more

Barroz explores the story of a loyal lieutenant serving the kings of Portugal's Da Gama dynasty in 1663. Barroz is given the vital task of protecting a treasure and ensuring it is passed on only to a legitimate descendant of Da Gama. As centuries pass, Barroz dutifully safeguards the treasure, eventually transforming into a spirit guardian. His mission continues until Isabella, a young girl thought to be a descendant of Da Gama, appears. She must accept the treasure in order to fulfill Barroz's promise to the king and release the spirit to his world. The plot follows Isabella's journey to accept her inheritance, alongside Barroz's longing to return to his realm.

Also read: Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film facing delay…

The film features a diverse cast, with Mohanlal playing the titular role of Barroz. Maya Rao West portrays Isa Ron/Isabella da Gama, while June Vig plays young Isabella da Gama. Nerea Camacho appears in a cameo as adult Isa Ron. Other key actors include Tuhin Menon as Ron Madhav and Joshua Okesalako as Muwesi Maria, an occultist. Kallirroi Tziafeta plays Theresa da Gama. The screenplay was written by Kalavoor Ravikumar, with the film based on Jijo Punnoose's Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 18:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5
GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets