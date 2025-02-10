Barroz OTT release: Mohanlal’s Malayalam fantasy film now streaming on this platform…

Mohanlal's Barroz: Guardian of Treasures, a Malayalam fantasy film, began its journey with a theatrical release on December 25 last year, exclusively in 3D. The film marked his directorial debut, with Mohanlal taking the lead role. Despite the anticipation, the film received a mixed response from audiences.

Barroz: Guardian of Treasures OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

The movie made its digital debut on January 22, just under a month after its theatrical release. The digital rights for Barroz were acquired by Disney+ Hotstar, which quietly announced the streaming availability. The film is now available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. However, there was no formal announcement from Mohanlal himself regarding the OTT release, leading many fans to wonder about the possibility of a Hindi-dubbed version.

Also read: How to watch WWE Raw live on Netflix: Streaming details, availability, and subscription requirements explained

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Barroz: Guardian of Treasures OTT Release: Plot, cast, crew and more

Barroz explores the story of a loyal lieutenant serving the kings of Portugal's Da Gama dynasty in 1663. Barroz is given the vital task of protecting a treasure and ensuring it is passed on only to a legitimate descendant of Da Gama. As centuries pass, Barroz dutifully safeguards the treasure, eventually transforming into a spirit guardian. His mission continues until Isabella, a young girl thought to be a descendant of Da Gama, appears. She must accept the treasure in order to fulfill Barroz's promise to the king and release the spirit to his world. The plot follows Isabella's journey to accept her inheritance, alongside Barroz's longing to return to his realm.

Also read: Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film facing delay…

The film features a diverse cast, with Mohanlal playing the titular role of Barroz. Maya Rao West portrays Isa Ron/Isabella da Gama, while June Vig plays young Isabella da Gama. Nerea Camacho appears in a cameo as adult Isa Ron. Other key actors include Tuhin Menon as Ron Madhav and Joshua Okesalako as Muwesi Maria, an occultist. Kallirroi Tziafeta plays Theresa da Gama. The screenplay was written by Kalavoor Ravikumar, with the film based on Jijo Punnoose's Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.