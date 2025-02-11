Kudumbasthan OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Manikandan’s starrer movie online

The Tamil film Kudumbasthan, featuring Manikandan in the lead, will soon be available for streaming on digital platforms after its successful theatrical release. The film, which hit theatres on January 24, has garnered attention for its realistic portrayal of family dynamics and life struggles.

Kudumbasthan OTT Release: Plot, Cast, Crew and more

Kudumbasthan follows the story of Naveen, a middle-class man who is the primary provider for his family. He faces multiple challenges, including renovating his house, financing his mother's religious journey across India, and supporting his wife's ambition to clear the UPSC exams. Despite his best efforts, Naveen struggles to balance these responsibilities.

Also read: Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT release: Bobby Deol starrer crime thriller series to release on this platform

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

The plot takes a dramatic turn when Naveen loses his job. Determined not to be labelled a failure by his proud brother-in-law, he hides the truth from his family and continues thSankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Venkatesh Daggubati film becomes box office sensation, may stream online on…e facade of being employed. The film then explores how Naveen navigates this deception while managing his family's expectations and his personal challenges.

Also read: Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Venkatesh Daggubati film becomes box office sensation, may stream online on…

The film stars K Manikandan alongside Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, Saanve Megghana, Kudassanad Kanakam, Balaji Sakthivel, Nivedita Rajappan, Saanvika Shree, TSR Srinivasan, Varghese Mathew, and others in important roles. Directed by a talented team, the movie features music composed by Vaisakh and cinematography by Sujith N. Subramanian, both of which contribute to its immersive storytelling.

Also read: Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date: Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan's movie now streaming online on…

Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

For those who missed it in theatres, Kudumbasthan will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting February 28. With an IMDb rating of 8.1/10, the movie's successful theatrical run has generated strong anticipation for its OTT release. Audiences can now enjoy the film's heartfelt story and relatable characters from the comfort of their homes.