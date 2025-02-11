Latest Tech News How To Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT release: Bobby Deol starrer crime thriller series to release on this platform

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT release: Bobby Deol starrer crime thriller series to release on this platform

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 release date: The highly anticipated crime thriller starring Bobby Deol is set to premiere soon on this OTT platform with more intense drama and suspense.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 14:44 IST
Aashram Season 3 Part 2
Aashram Season 3 Part 2 release: The crime thriller is set to return on MX Player soon with intense drama and power struggles. (YouTube)

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is expected to make its debut on OTT platforms soon, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the crime thriller series starring Bobby Deol. The show has built a strong fan base due to its compelling narrative and intense themes, and viewers are anticipating the continuation of the story. While the official release date has not been confirmed, sources suggest that the new season could arrive within the next two months.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Release Date: Teaser, plot and more

The teaser for Aashram Season 3 Part 2, titled Ek Badnaam Aashram, hints at a tense power struggle within the Aashram. Pammi, a former devoted follower, returns to confront the empire built on lies and manipulation. No longer blinded by faith, she embarks on a risky battle that will reveal buried secrets. The teaser suggests high-stakes drama, intense confrontations, and the emergence of a rebellion that promises a thrilling confrontation. 

Also read: Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Venkatesh Daggubati film becomes box office sensation, may stream online on…

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

On the other hand, fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the new season through social media comments. One fan, Sahil Antil, described the series as “amazing,” while Shubham expressed excitement with “Can't wait.” Hitesh Kumar shared his anticipation, writing, “Full on goosebumps, finally, the wait is over, thank you @mxplayer.” Another fan, Tairah, added, “I've been waiting for this for the past two years, can't wait for it to release.”

Also read: Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date: Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan's movie now streaming online on…

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online

Viewers will soon be able to watch the Aashram Season 3 Part 2 on Amazon MX Player. The series will be available for free on the platform.

Also read: Barroz OTT release: Mohanlal's Malayalam fantasy film now streaming on this platform…

Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Cast and Crew

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram features an ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala. The series also stars Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, along with Darshan Kumar, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anurita Jha, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kocchar, Tridha Choudhury, and Sachin Shroff in pivotal roles.

While many details about the new season are based on rumours and leaks, the excitement surrounding the upcoming release is undeniable.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 14:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets