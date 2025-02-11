Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT release: Bobby Deol starrer crime thriller series to release on this platform

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is expected to make its debut on OTT platforms soon, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the crime thriller series starring Bobby Deol. The show has built a strong fan base due to its compelling narrative and intense themes, and viewers are anticipating the continuation of the story. While the official release date has not been confirmed, sources suggest that the new season could arrive within the next two months.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Release Date: Teaser, plot and more

The teaser for Aashram Season 3 Part 2, titled Ek Badnaam Aashram, hints at a tense power struggle within the Aashram. Pammi, a former devoted follower, returns to confront the empire built on lies and manipulation. No longer blinded by faith, she embarks on a risky battle that will reveal buried secrets. The teaser suggests high-stakes drama, intense confrontations, and the emergence of a rebellion that promises a thrilling confrontation.

Also read: Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Venkatesh Daggubati film becomes box office sensation, may stream online on…

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

On the other hand, fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the new season through social media comments. One fan, Sahil Antil, described the series as “amazing,” while Shubham expressed excitement with “Can't wait.” Hitesh Kumar shared his anticipation, writing, “Full on goosebumps, finally, the wait is over, thank you @mxplayer.” Another fan, Tairah, added, “I've been waiting for this for the past two years, can't wait for it to release.”

Also read: Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date: Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan's movie now streaming online on…

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online

Viewers will soon be able to watch the Aashram Season 3 Part 2 on Amazon MX Player. The series will be available for free on the platform.

Also read: Barroz OTT release: Mohanlal's Malayalam fantasy film now streaming on this platform…

Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Cast and Crew

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram features an ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala. The series also stars Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, along with Darshan Kumar, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anurita Jha, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kocchar, Tridha Choudhury, and Sachin Shroff in pivotal roles.

While many details about the new season are based on rumours and leaks, the excitement surrounding the upcoming release is undeniable.