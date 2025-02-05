Latest Tech News How To Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release: Venkatesh Daggubati’s action-comedy movie may stream online on…

Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT rights have reportedly been secured for 30 crores.

Feb 05 2025
Initially slated to debut on digital platforms in February 2025, the OTT release of Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been postponed.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release is trending on Google as Venkatesh Daggubati's action-comedy has been nothing short of a blockbuster since its release on January 14. With its unique blend of action and humour, the film has captured the attention of audiences across India and beyond. The film has grossed over 174 crore in India and surpassed 220 crore globally, making it one of the biggest hits of 2024. As its box office performance shows no signs of slowing down, there's now speculation surrounding the film's highly anticipated OTT release, originally set for February 2025. According to sources, the digital debut might be delayed.

Possible Delay in OTT Release

The delay in the OTT release stems from the film's continued success in cinemas. Zee5 had secured the digital rights to Sankranthiki Vasthunam for 30 crore, with plans to release it on their platform in February 2025. However, given the film's ongoing popularity, producer Dil Raju is reportedly in talks with Zee5 to push back the release. The decision seems to be driven by the belief that an early digital debut might affect the film's momentum in theatres, where it is still performing strongly. The producers appear determined to maximise the film's theatrical success before making it available for streaming.

A Rising Hit: Audience Reception

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has garnered rave reviews, especially for its engaging storyline and standout performances. The film follows Venkatesh Daggubati as a suspended police officer caught in a high-stakes kidnapping case. His investigation takes unexpected turns as his ex-girlfriend, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, joins him, much to the surprise of his wife, portrayed by Aishwarya Rajesh. The trio embarks on a thrilling investigation that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film's success continues to build, with reports revealing that it grossed an impressive 10 crore on its 13th day in theatres. This milestone highlights the film's sustained popularity and suggests that Sankranthiki Vasthunam has the potential to continue performing well at the box office for weeks to come, further justifying the decision to delay its OTT release.

Celebrating Success: Behind the Scenes

The success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been celebrated by the cast and crew, who recently gathered for a success party. Notable attendees included Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, who joined the team in marking the film's remarkable achievements. The production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared glimpses of the celebration on social media, with the caption, “A blockbuster reunion of CHINNODU – PEDDODU. From appreciating to celebrating #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam together.”

