Squid Game Season 2: Lee Jung-jae starrer South Korean thriller series to stream on Netflix on this date…

Fans of Squid Game can now mark their calendars as the much-anticipated second season of the South Korean dystopian thriller is set to debut soon. The first season, which premiered on Netflix in 2021, quickly became a global sensation, and now, three years later, the show is ready to return with more high-stakes action and suspense.

Squid Game Season 2 OTT release:: Trailer, Cast, Plot, and more

Season 2 will feature Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, or Player 456. After his victory in the deadly competition, Gi-hun had planned to leave for the United States but instead decides to confront the masterminds behind the sinister game. The new season promises to explore his resolve as he aims to dismantle the game's destructive cycle once and for all.

Also read: Squid Game 2, Mismatched Season 3, Amaran and more OTT release to watch in December

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

A newly released trailer offers fans a glimpse of what to expect. The footage shows Gi-hun reentering the perilous competition, now three years after his victory. He returns to the game not as a participant, but with a mission to expose and end the operation behind it. The game's deadly allure still lures new contestants, with a massive 45.6 billion won prize at stake.

Also read: Lucky Bhaskar OTT release date: Dulquer Salmaan's thriller now available for streaming on…

Joining Lee Jung-jae are several returning cast members from Season 1, including Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. New faces in the cast include popular Korean actors Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul, alongside Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, and others who will take on significant roles in this season.

The path to the second season began with a teaser revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week event in September, showing Seong Gi-hun in his game uniform. This brief but impactful preview teased his dedication to stopping the deadly game.

Also read: Amaran OTT release: Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer movie to stream on Netflix on this date…

Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024. Fans will be able to stream the highly anticipated sequel exclusively on the platform.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.