Lucky Bhaskar OTT release date: Dulquer Salmaan’s thriller now streaming on…

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 11:10 IST
Lucky Bhaskar OTT release date is finally here. Following a successful run in cinemas, Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated crime drama thriller, Lucky Baskhar, has made its debut on OTT. The film, which received positive feedback from both audiences and critics alike, is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Netflix confirmed the release on social media, announcing that Lucky Baskhar will be available to watch starting November 28. The film is offered in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The streaming giant's Instagram post read, "Luck doesn't knock twice… unless you're Baskhar. Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November."

Lucky Bhaskar movie

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar follows the story of a banker's mysterious rise to wealth, set against the backdrop of the 1980s. The film's gripping plot, combined with its period setting, has already intrigued viewers in cinemas, and now it will be available to a wider audience online.

Lucky Baskhar marks the 32nd film for Dulquer Salmaan, the talented son of legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty. Known for his versatility, Salmaan stars in the lead role, bringing his trademark charisma to the character of Baskhar. Joining him in the film is Meenakshi Chaudhary, who plays the female lead.

The movie is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema, and Srikara Studios. The music for the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Naveen Nooli, all of which contribute to the film's distinctive atmosphere.

The story itself revolves around Baskhar, a man whose fortune seems to arrive out of nowhere, sparking intrigue and suspicion. The 1980s setting plays a key role in building the film's nostalgic yet mysterious aura, transporting audiences to a time when anything seemed possible.

With its strong performances, compelling narrative, and period flair, Lucky Baskhar is expected to keep viewers on the edge of their seats this week.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 11:10 IST
