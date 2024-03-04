 Upcoming OTT releases: From HanuMan to Show Time, know what to watch this week | How-to
Upcoming OTT releases: Watch HanuMan, Show Time, Maharani 3, and more this week with your friends and family.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 16:09 IST
Check out the list of Upcoming OTT releases for this week. (SonyLIV/ YouTube)

Upcoming OTT releases: Have you wrapped up watching all the latest OTT releases from last week? If yes, then we have good news for you as we have prepared the upcoming OTT releases list and the coming week will be more exciting than ever. From action drama to thriller, know what will be released this week on OTT platforms. Also, the list does not only include the latest movies but also web series which you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home. Check out the list of Upcoming OTT releases such as HanuMan, Show Time, and more.

Top 5 upcoming OTT releases

  1. HanuMan: Teja Sajja is starring in a Telugu superhero film which was a hit at the Box Office. Now, the film is ready to make its OTT debut on March 8, 2024, on Zee5. If you like to watch such action films then you can stream HanuMan online from the comfort of your home. HanuMan is directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Kniranjanreddy.
  2. Show Time: Emraan Hashmi will be starring in the new OTT web series alongside Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah. The series will unveil the struggles of influential people in Bollywood. The web series is releasing on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.
  3. Maharani 3: Huma Qureshi is back with season 3 of the famous political drama series, Maharani. The third season of the series stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq. You can watch Maharani 3 on SonyLiv from March 7, 2024.
  4. Anweshippin Kandethum: It is a crime investigative drama starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Anweshippin Kandethum is directed by Darwin Kuriakose and it also stars Vineeth Thattil David, Rahul Rajagopal, Siddique, Shammi, Thilakan, and others in the supporting roles. You can watch the crime drama online from March 8, on Netflix.
  5. Damsel: A period drama film starring Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright is ready to make its OTT release. The OTT streaming platform, Netflix has been teasing the film for a long time now and it will finally be ready to watch online from March 8.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 16:09 IST
