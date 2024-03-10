Upcoming OTT releases this week: From Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Murder Mubarak to Poor Things and more

Upcoming OTT releases this week: In the world of online streaming, things are getting even more interesting! Now, you can enjoy your favourite movies and shows with just a click, anytime and anywhere. Big platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Netflix, Prime Video, and others keep us hooked with new releases every week in different languages and genres from around the globe. Ready for some fresh content? Here's what's coming up this week:

1. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour- Disney+ Hotstar

Get ready for a fantastic journey through Taylor Swift's iconic concert in 'Taylor Swift The Eras Tour.' This movie, hitting Disney+ Hotstar on March 15, will not only showcase the best moments but also include 'Cardigan' and four acoustic songs.

Also read: Elon Musk's X to Launch YouTube Clone for Amazon and Samsung Smart TVs: Fortune

2. Ae Watan Mere Watan- Amazon Prime Video

Travel back to the pre-Independence era with 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' a movie reportedly based on Usha Mehta's life, who started an underground radio station in 1942. Starring Sara Ali Khan, catch it on Amazon Prime Video from March 21.

3. Murder Mubarak- Netflix

Hold your breath for 'Murder Mubarak' directed by the renowned Homi Adajania. Based on Anuja Chauhan's book, it features a star-studded cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and more. This suspenseful movie arrives on Netflix on March 15.

Also read: ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 mission: Two rockets, one historic objective

4. Poor Things- Amazon Prime Video

Join Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things,' a movie where she's brought back to life by Willem Dafoe's character, Dr. Godwin Baxter. The adventure begins on Amazon Prime Video on March 12.

5. Fighter- Netflix

Get ready for the high-flying action in 'Fighter,' as Shamsher Pathania joins the Indian Air Force to become a hero for his country. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, with Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, catch it on Netflix from March 21.

6. Oppenheimer- JioCinema

Discover the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist behind the first nuclear weapons, in 'Oppenheimer.' With Cillian Murphy in the lead role and a star-studded cast, this one lands on JioCinema on March 21, 2024.