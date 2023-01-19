 Htc Desire 310 1gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 310 1GB RAM

    HTC Desire 310 1GB RAM is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 13,490 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 310 1GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 310 1GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,490
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Htc Desire 310 1gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 800 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 800 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 140 grams
    • 131.4 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 11.2 mm
    • 64 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 66.23 %
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • HTC
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 20, 2015 (Official)
    • Desire 310 1GB RAM
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 1.8 GB
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Htc Desire 310 1gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 310 1Gb Ram in India?

    Htc Desire 310 1Gb Ram price in India at 2,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 310 1Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 310 1Gb Ram?

    How long does the Htc Desire 310 1Gb Ram last?

    What is the Htc Desire 310 1Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 310 1Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 310 1gb Ram