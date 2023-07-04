 Htc Desire 820q Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
HTC Desire 820q

HTC Desire 820q is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 23,899 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2600 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 820q from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 820q now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹23,899
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
8 MP
2600 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
1 GB
Htc Desire 820q Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Up to 424 Hours(3G)
  • 2600 mAh
  • Up to 22.4 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 22.4 Hours(3G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • BSI Sensor
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 155 grams
  • 7.7 mm
  • 78.7 mm
  • Blue, Grey, Orange, White
  • 157.7 mm
Display
  • 267 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 67.04 %
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • HTC
  • HTC Sense
  • Desire 820q
  • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
  • November 10, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz, Dual antennas
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 1 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 306
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Htc Desire 820q FAQs

What is the price of the Htc Desire 820Q in India?

Htc Desire 820Q price in India at 12,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 820Q?

How many colors are available in Htc Desire 820Q?

How long does the Htc Desire 820Q last?

What is the Htc Desire 820Q Battery Capacity?

Is Htc Desire 820Q Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 820q