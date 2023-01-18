 Htc One M8 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC One M8

    HTC One M8 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with 4 UP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One M8 from HT Tech. Buy HTC One M8 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,990
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400
    4 UP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Htc One M8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2600 mAh
    • 4 UP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 496 Hours(3G) / Up to 271 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 496 Hours(3G) / Up to 271 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 2688 x 1520 Pixels
    • Single
    • BSI Sensor
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • ISO control
    Design
    • 9.4 mm
    • 70.6 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 146.4 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    Display
    • 66.53 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • S-LCD 3
    • 441 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 7, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • M8 One 2
    • HTC
    • HTC Sense
    • HTC One 2014
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Adreno 330
    • Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AB
    Smart TV Features
    • 4 UP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Htc One M8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc One M8 in India?

    Htc One M8 price in India at 59,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (4 UP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AB; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc One M8?

    How many colors are available in Htc One M8?

    How long does the Htc One M8 last?

    What is the Htc One M8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc One M8 Waterproof?

    Htc One M8