 Htc One M9 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
HTC One M9 Plus

HTC One M9 Plus is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 53,900 in India with 20 MP + 2.1 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6795 Processor , 2840 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One M9 Plus from HT Tech. Buy HTC One M9 Plus now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹53,900
32 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
MediaTek MT6795
20 MP + 2.1 MP
4 MP
2840 mAh
Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
3 GB
HTC One M9 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the HTC One M9 Plus in India is Rs. 53,900.  This is the HTC One M9 Plus base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the HTC One M9 Plus in India is Rs. 53,900.  This is the HTC One M9 Plus base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Grey and Silver.

HTC One M9 Plus

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Gold, Grey, Silver
amazon
Out of Stock

Htc One M9 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4 MP
  • 20 MP + 2.1 MP
  • MediaTek MT6795
  • 2840 mAh
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 626 Hours(3G) / Up to 598 Hours(2G)
  • 2840 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
  • 4 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Video HDR Stereo recording
  • Single
  • BSI Sensor
  • 5160 x 3872 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 168 grams
  • 71.9 mm
  • 9.6 mm
  • 150.9 mm
  • Gold, Grey, Silver
Display
  • 565 ppi
  • S-LCD 3
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 68.55 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • May 3, 2015 (Official)
  • Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
  • HTC Sense
  • HTC
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Yes
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
  • PowerVR G6200
  • MediaTek MT6795
  • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Front
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
Htc One M9 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Htc One M9 Plus in India? Icon Icon

Htc One M9 Plus price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20 MP + 2.1 MP), Front Camera (4 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6795; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2840 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Htc One M9 Plus? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Htc One M9 Plus? Icon Icon

How long does the Htc One M9 Plus last? Icon Icon

What is the Htc One M9 Plus Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Htc One M9 Plus Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Htc One M9 Plus